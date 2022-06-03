Blazers GM Joe Cronin Attends Jaden Ivey’s Pro Day

When the Portland Trail Blazers are on the clock with the 7th pick in this month’s NBA Draft, chances are likely that Purdue guard Jaden Ivey will already be off the board.

But that didn’t stop Blazers general manager Joe Cronin from attending Ivey’s Pro Day Friday.

Ivey is widely considered as the best guard prospect in the draft and is expected to be one of the first players off the board after Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero are selected with the first three picks.

The Blazers could move up from No. 7 to trade with either the Sacramento Kings (No. 4), Detroit Pistons (No. 5) or Indiana Pacers (No. 6) and acquire Ivey, but it would take a substantial offer for the teams ahead of Portland to consider any deal.

The presence at Ivey’s Pro Day shouldn’t allude fans to thinking the Blazers would trade up for the Purdue guard, but the draft is unpredictable, and the team needs to be prepared for every scenario.