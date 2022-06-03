LISTEN: How Valuable Is No. 7 Pick For Blazers?

Rafael Barlowe of NBA Draft Big Board and LockedOnNBA joins Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague to take a look what the Portland Trail Blazers are facing leading up to the NBA Draft night.

Together the trio hits on potential prospects that could be within in range for the Trail Blazers at pick #7, starting with the first high profile name attached to the Blazers by their first workout, G-League Ignite’s Dyson Daniels. Barlowe discusses Daniels’ late rise from mid-lottery to early 20’s a few months ago to now being a potential top 5 pick. AJ Griffin, Keegan Murray and another dark-horse candidate in Shaedon Sharpe - and how they’d fit in Portland are all up for debate.

Assessing value to the #7 pick is something that Blazers GM Joe Cronin has said the Blazers will continue to evaluate. Barlowe attempts to lay out the value of the pick in this class against a few others and just how deep this draft class is.

Beyond the draft class, Danny and Brandon ask Rafael his thought on the value of the pick in trades as Portland has been linked with multiple higher end young players like OG Anunoby and Deandre Ayton in the last 2 weeks. Where would he draw the line on a return and what makes the most sense for the Blazers now and in the future?

It’s an hour plus of a deep dive into the decisions the Blazers face in a little less than 3 weeks with the Draft rapidly approaching. Tap in, follow along and submit your questions to the next mailbag show by emailing jackedramsays@gmail.com to get your draft questions answered.

