Spurs Trade Dejounte Murray to Hawks

The NBA offseason started off with a bang Wednesday afternoon when the San Antonio Spurs traded Dejounte Murray to the Atlanta Hawks for multiple first-round picks and Danilo Gallinari, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Atlanta Hawks are trading Danilo Gallinari and multiple first-round picks to the San Antonio Spurs for All-Star guard Dejounte Murray, sources tell ESPN. The Hawks are sending three first-round picks and a future pick swap to the Spurs to pair Murray with All-NBA guard Trae Young, sources tell ESPN. The Hawks are sending a 2023 first-round pick via Charlotte, and their own 2025 and 2027 first-round picks to the Spurs in the deal, sources tell ESPN. Spurs will also get a pick swap in 2026.

With Murray no longer in San Antonio, the Western Conference loses a potential threat to grab a play-in spot, somewhere the Portland Trail Blazers could find themselves next season.

This move signals that the Spurs are not content with playing the middle of the NBA and are committed to moving towards the bottom of the Western Conference in pursuit of one of the top prospects in next year’s draft, including French big man Victor Wembanyama.