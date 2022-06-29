Portland Trail Blazers 2022-23 Preseason Schedule Announced

The Portland Trail Blazers preseason schedule for 2022-23 has been announced. The Blazers will play five preseason games, four against Western Conference rivals. The schedule begins on October 3rd at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle as the Blazers take on the Los Angeles Clippers.

Here is the full schedule, as released by the Blazers:

Monday, October 3rd at 7:00 PM at Los Angeles Clippers, Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle

Tuesday, October 4th at 7:00 PM vs Utah Jazz, Moda Center

Thursday, October 6th at 7:00 PM vs Maccabi Haifa, Moda Center

Sunday, October 9th, 6:00 PM at Sacramento Kings, Golden 1 Center

Tuesday, October 11th, 7:30 PM, at Golden State Warriors, Chase Center

All times are Pacific.

Preseason is expected to be slightly more important to the Trail Blazers in 2022 than it has been for most of the last decade, as they will be on-boarding several new players, with shifting responsibilities for some of their incumbent veterans.

The exhibition season may also herald the return of franchise superstar Damian Lillard, who spent half of the 2021-22 campaign in street clothes following surgery to correct a recurring abdominal injury.

Blazer’s Edge will cover all preseason games as they occur.