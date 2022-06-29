Will the Trail Blazers Get Another Big Name After NBA Trades Are Done?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Portland Trail Blazers fans and fans across the country.

The Blazers have been rumored to be lurking around the edges of the NBA trading field, waiting for an opportunity to get one more name to join their presumed starting lineup of Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Jerami Grant, and Jusuf Nurkic. Possibilities of sign-and-trades with the two free agents in that group—Nurkic and Simons—have also been floated, albeit loosely.

Either way, Portland’s roster is still in flux. The big question: do they have one more home run swing in them after acquiring Grant just before the 2022 NBA Draft for relative peanuts?

Here’s a survey encompassing the biggest names associated with the Blazers so far: Deandre Ayton, John Collins, OG Anunoby, and Matisse Thybulle. The question before Blazers fans is simple: will Portland snag one of those four, or will they end up going another direction? You can vote just below. We’ll post the results after the survey is over. Enjoy!

