Sharpe’s Fit with the Blazers Presents Potential Risks & Rewards

The Church of Roy podcast returned this week to take a deep dive into the risks and rewards that rookie Shaedon Sharpe brings to the Trail Blazers. In an effort to provide an expanded look at Sharpe’s game, The Ringer’s J. Kyle Mann joined hosts Brian Wilcox and Steve Dewald on this episode (if you have not watched Mann’s video on Sharpe, now is a good time to check it out).

To kick the show off, Mann detailed Sharpe’s winding road to Kentucky. From his multi-stop prep career to his initial commitment to Kentucky, Mann provided context to each one of those moves along Sharpe’s journey.

DEEP DIVE



The Ringer’s @jkylemann joins the pod to unpack Shaedon Sharpe’s game. Can the young guard put it all together and become a star in Portland?



: https://t.co/rjVoObyU8X pic.twitter.com/rmyrNRE9kZ — Church of Roy Podcast (@ChurchofRoyPod) June 29, 2022

Beyond Sharpe’s path to the NBA, Mann pointed out key parts of Sharpe’s on-court profile. While his defense definitely features improvement areas, Sharpe is a natural shot blocker with an assortment of high-level athletic tools. In regards to Sharpe’s fit with the Blazers, Mann is encouraged by the presence of veterans on Portland’s roster.

In the final segment of the show, Steve and Brian discuss the rumored contract talks surrounding Jusuf Nurkic and Anfernee Simons. For Simons, his potential four-year deal puts him in line to take over a larger role in Portland for years to come.

You can listen to this episode on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.