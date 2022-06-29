The NBA offseason is in full swing with teams and players agreeing to extensions, picking up options and finalizing trades. With free agency set to open at 3pm PT tomorrow, rumors are also flowing like mad.

We’ll keep you up to date on the latest in this post, informing you what the other 29 NBA teams besides the Portland Trail Blazers are doing to keep their hopes strong for the coming season.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that the Oklahoma City Thunder are declining next season’s $1.9 million option on Lu Dort, making him a restricted free agent, allowing the team to negotiate a new deal with him.

Charania also reports that Philadelphia 76’ers guard James Harden will opt out of his $47.4 million player option but re-sign with the Sixers, providing them more salary cap flexibility as they chase an NBA title.

The Denver Nuggets and Washington Wizards have started off Free Agency Eve with a bang, as Denver trades forwards Will Barton and Monte Morris to the Wizards for guards Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith. Barton was originally drafted by, and played for, the Trail Blazers. The news comes courtesy of Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The New York Knicks have traded center Nerlens Noel and guard Alec Burks to the Detroit Pistons, clearing room for their pursuit of free agent Jalen Brunson, whom they reportedly covet. The Knicks clear $30 million in cap space. The Pistons will send back a pair of future second-rounders.

Ivica Zubac and the Los Angeles Clippers have agreed to a three-year, $33 million extension, adding two extra years to the center’s current deal, according to Wojnarowski.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have also extended forward Taurean Prince on a two year, $16 million deal, reports Wojnarowski.

Former Memphis Grizzlies and New York Knicks coach David Fizdale has left the bench for the front office, agreeing to join Danny Ainge’s Utah Jazz’ front office, also according to Wojnarowski.

