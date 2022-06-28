Rumor: Blazers Guard Anfernee Simons Could Earn $80 Million in Free Agency

In short time, Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons has proven to the NBA stratosphere that he can score points by the boatload.

As one of the top free agents on the market, the 2022-23 offseason projects to be the year his contract reflects that talent level as well.

According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, four different NBA executives believe the talented combo guard could receive a “four-year, $80-plus million deal,” along with incentive clauses.

As Scotto notes, the Blazers own Simons’ Bird Rights, which grants them some advantages. In an injury-riddled 2021-22 season, Simons showed star-caliber offensive pop and energy on both ends, averaging 22.8 points, 5.9 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game on 45.7 percent shooting from the field, 41.7 percent from 3-point range (on 10.2 attempts), and 85.3 percent from the charity stripe over his final 32 games.

The mixture of talent, production, and projected progression will make Simons a coveted player this summer, and the Blazers will have the final say in whether he stays in Portland.