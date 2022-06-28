Blazer’s Edge Radio: A New Hope

Blazer’s Edge Radio hits the air LIVE at 1 p.m. PT today on XRAY FM. The show can be accessed in the Portland area at 107.1 FM or worldwide online on xray.fm. This week, the guys discuss the team’s trade for veteran forward (and Portland native) Jerami Grant, as well as their roll of the dice on the highly touted Shaedon Sharpe in last week’s NBA Draft.

In addition, they’ll list their overall winners and losers from the draft, as well as their thoughts ahead of the NBA’s free agency period.

Blazer’s Edge staff writer Ryne Buchanan and local musician Sam Arnold host the program, which airs every Tuesday during the NBA season. Listener interaction is encouraged! Fans can chime-in with their thoughts via the XRAY text line at 971-220-5979.

Archived versions of the show are available on Apple Podcasts, be sure to subscribe!