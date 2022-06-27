Blazers Shopping Eric Bledsoe, Could Rockets Be Trade Partner?

Ever since he was acquired at the Trade Deadline in February, Eric Bledsoe hasn’t been in the Portland Trail Blazers long-term plans.

According to Legion Hoops, the Blazers are looking to find a new home for Bledsoe and have had conversations with numerous teams, including the Houston Rockets.

The Blazers are shopping guard Eric Bledsoe - having spoken to over a dozen teams, including the Rockets this morning.



Bledsoe will likely be cut if Portland can’t find a trade partner. — Ross (@LegionHoopsRoss) June 27, 2022

The Rockets have an Eric of their own they are looking to trade, one with the last name Gordon.

The Rockets have been seeking a first-round pick for Gordon, but have been unsuccessful in finding a trade they find suitable.

Gordon would be an intriguing veteran to add to the second unit and could help the team’s three-point shooting, but is a future first-round pick worth it for Gordon?

It might not be, but according to The Athletic, the Blazers have also been in discussions with the Rockets surrounding Kenyon Martin Jr., a 21-year-old 6-7 forward with a ton of upside that could create a unique wing-forward pairing with the newly-acquired Jerami Grant.

While a protected first-round pick feels pricy, adding Gordon and Martin immediately elevates the second unit.

Here’s what the rotation would potentially look like:

PG: Damian Lillard/Eric Gordon

SG: Anfernee Simons (assuming he signs)/Shaedon Sharpe

SF: Josh Hart/Nassir Little

PF: Jerami Grant/KJ Martin/Trendon Watford

C: Jusuf Nurkic (assuming he signs)

The team would still likely need to sign a backup center in free agency, but this move fills a couple of the team’s holes and gives the team much-needed depth that one needs in order to become a true contender in the NBA.