 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Blazers Shopping Eric Bledsoe, Could Rockets Be Trade Partner?

The Blazers and Rockets have been in communication.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
NBA: Denver Nuggets at Portland Trail Blazers Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Ever since he was acquired at the Trade Deadline in February, Eric Bledsoe hasn’t been in the Portland Trail Blazers long-term plans.

According to Legion Hoops, the Blazers are looking to find a new home for Bledsoe and have had conversations with numerous teams, including the Houston Rockets.

The Rockets have an Eric of their own they are looking to trade, one with the last name Gordon.

The Rockets have been seeking a first-round pick for Gordon, but have been unsuccessful in finding a trade they find suitable.

Gordon would be an intriguing veteran to add to the second unit and could help the team’s three-point shooting, but is a future first-round pick worth it for Gordon?

It might not be, but according to The Athletic, the Blazers have also been in discussions with the Rockets surrounding Kenyon Martin Jr., a 21-year-old 6-7 forward with a ton of upside that could create a unique wing-forward pairing with the newly-acquired Jerami Grant.

While a protected first-round pick feels pricy, adding Gordon and Martin immediately elevates the second unit.

Here’s what the rotation would potentially look like:

PG: Damian Lillard/Eric Gordon

SG: Anfernee Simons (assuming he signs)/Shaedon Sharpe

SF: Josh Hart/Nassir Little

PF: Jerami Grant/KJ Martin/Trendon Watford

C: Jusuf Nurkic (assuming he signs)

The team would still likely need to sign a backup center in free agency, but this move fills a couple of the team’s holes and gives the team much-needed depth that one needs in order to become a true contender in the NBA.

More From Blazer's Edge

Loading comments...