LISTEN: Kevin Durant to Portland?

Damian Lillard made sure that things didn’t cool down around the Portland Trail Blazers following the NBA Draft by putting up a photoshop of him and Kevin Durant in a Trail Blazers jersey. This took social media by storm and got everyone talking. Could Durant be on the move and is Portland a viable landing place? On the latest Mail Bag Jacked Ramsays, hosts Danny Marang & Brandon Sprague address the Durant to Portland possibility (and what that package would ultimately look like).

With the Draft in the in the rear view mirror and Free Agency only a couple days away, Danny & Brandon take a look at what options the Blazers may have in front of them; whether via trade and/or free agency, check on news and notes around the league. Then it’s off to Summer League and the “loaded” lineup the Blazers will be bringing, and an idea of what they’re hoping to see happen over the next few days leading up to free agency moratorium.

