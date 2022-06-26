LISTEN: What Do Blazers Do Now After Draft?

Sean Highkin (@highkin) is joined by Danny Marang (@DannyMarang) of Blazers Edge and the Jacked Ramsays podcast to break down the thought process behind the Portland Trail Blazers’ selection of Kentucky guard Shaedon Sharpe at No. 7 (2:00), what the offseason so far tells us about the front office and general manager Joe Cronin’s vision (13:45), what the organization looks and feels like under Cronin’s leadership (22:45), what rest of the team’s offseason may look like (29:30), and what new contracts for free agents Jusuf Nurkic and Anfernee Simons may look like (39:50).

The pair also break down the Trail Blazers trading for Detroit Pistons forward and Portland native Jerami Grant while discussing what that means for the team moving forward into next season.

BE community, give the podcast a listen and chime off in the comments section below to keep the conversation going!