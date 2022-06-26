After Keeping Josh Hart, What’s Portland’s Cap Space Looking Like?

With free agency looming in the coming days, the Portland Trail Blazers have some decisions to make.

One of those decisions came Saturday, when the team allowed Josh Hart’s $12.96 million contract guarantee for the upcoming season.

When free agency kicks off July 1, the team will have more decisions to make.

As of now, the team has $105 million in salary guaranteed for the upcoming season. This does not include free agents Anfernee Simons and Jusuf Nurkic, who are both expected to re-sign.

Signing Nurkic and Simons would put the Blazers over the cap, but they are able to stay there because the Blazers hold each player’s Bird rights.

The team also has the full $10.5 million midlevel exception it can use, which the team can spend on a starting small forward or a backup center, arguably the team’s two biggest needs.

It’s still uncertain as to what the Blazers will do this offseason, but their current cap space situation gives the team several different possibilities to work with.