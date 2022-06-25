 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Damian Lillard Stans Kevin Durant in Instagram Photo

Two All-NBA Players together? What a dream.

By Dia Miller
Portland Trail Blazers v Golden State Warriors Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA draft has come and gone but The Portland Trail Blazers seem to be far from done with stirring up trade rumors. The latest? Brooklyn Nets super star, Kevin Durant. The 6’ 10” forward has been said to be “monitoring the Brooklyn Nets’ situation and considering options with his future” according to NBA insider, Shams Charania.

Trail Blazers fans quickly started discussing the idea of a Kevin Durant deal to bring the star to Portland. The rumor picked up even more steam on Saturday when Trail Blazers center, Jusuf Nurkić tweeted a photoshopped photo of Portland’s star point guard, Damian Lillard, standing next to Kevin Durant clad in a Blazers jersey.

Lillard also shared the same photoshopped photo on his instagram story.

The post was quickly circulated on twitter among fans and sports media outlets alike, creating quite a stir as to if the two stars may actually team up. Lillard’s instagram story has since been removed, but Nurkic’s tweet and the ongoing chatter remain.

