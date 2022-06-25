Draft Recap and Looking to Free Agency

The 2022 NBA Draft is in the books and the Portland Trail Blazers surprised everyone by using their #7 overall pick on Kentucky Wildcat (technically, it counts) Shaedon Sharp and followed that up with using the #57 overall pick on Colorado Buffalo, Jabari Walker. Now, hosts Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague take a look at what it all means and where the Trail Blazers go from here.

The Blazers opted not to finalize a deal for Toronto Raptor OG Anunoby, instead they made it known that in order for them to move off of the #7 overall pick that they would need to be “wowed” by an offer. Does this create a roster imbalance similar to one we saw under former GM Neil Olshey? Does taking a rookie at the guard spot mean that the organization is trying to live on multiple time lines or do they truly believe he can get on the floor and be a difference maker now?

Then, we’ll look to free agency and Summer League to try to forecast the next steps for the Blazers and the first time we’ll see Sharpe and Walker on the floor. It’s a new dawn, a new day in Portland - the sun’s out - some come inside and watch the show!

