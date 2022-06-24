Stotts Foiled Again as Hornets Hire Steve Clifford

Former Portland Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts is still looking for a job after the Charlotte Hornets re-hired Steve Clifford as head coach.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report on Clifford’s hire.

ESPN Sources: Steve Clifford has agreed to a deal to return as the Charlotte Hornets’ coach. Clifford, one of league’s most respected coaches among his peers, led Hornets to two playoff trips in a five-year run that ended in 2018. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 24, 2022

Clifford originally served as Charlotte’s head coach from 2013-18 and led the Orlando Magic from 2018-21.

Stotts was given a second chance to be hired after Kenny Atkinson agreed in principle and declined the position.

Stotts, 64, coached the Trail Blazers for nine seasons from 2012-21, leading the team to eight consecutive playoff appearances and winning four playoff series.

The former Blazers coach has been considered for every head coaching vacancy so far this offseason but has ultimately fallen short each time to another candidate.

With Quin Snyder stepping down from his job coaching the Utah Jazz earlier this offseason, Stotts has one more opportunity to re-enter the coaching fraternity this season if he chooses to do so.