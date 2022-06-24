NBA Veteran Signs With Blazers Summer League Team

The Portland Trail Blazers have completed their 2022 NBA Draft process, and now all eyes are turning to the Las Vegas Summer League, which kicks off in less than two weeks.

While Shaedon Sharpe and Jabari Walker are expected to headline the Blazers Summer League squad, the team added an established veteran to the mix late last night.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports, the Blazers are adding 28-year-old Josh Gray to the roster.

Veteran free agent guard Josh Gray will play Summer League for the Portland Trail Blazers, his agent Daniel Hazan of @hazansportsmgmt tells @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 24, 2022

Gray reportedly “dominated” a minicamp the Blazers held this week, which led to him receiving an invite from the team.

Gray has bounced between the NBA and G-League since going undrafted in 2016. He even spent a season playing in South Korea. Gray made five appearances for the Phoenix Suns in 2018 and two for the New Orleans Pelicans in 2019.

Last season, he played for the Long Island Nets in the G-League, averaging 13.9 points per game.