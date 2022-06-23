Trail Blazers Rumored in Trade Talks For Matisse Thybulle

The Portland Trail Blazers have had discussions with the Philadelphia 76ers on a deal involving wing Matisse Thybulle, according to 76ers beat writer Keith Pompey.

But Sixers president Daryl Morey wants to the Blazers to do a three-team deal in order to get Gordon, sources say. — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) June 23, 2022

The report suggests Philadelphia is trying to secure Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon in a deal, while also looping in the Blazers to take on the Australian wing. The Blazers appear willing to take on Thybulle as part of a direct, two-team deal with details yet unknown but their willingness to work through a three-team swap has not been established.

Rockets Insider Alykhan Bijani has also confirmed interest between Houston and Philadelphia on a Gordon trade, with discussion of an unknown third team.

If you've followed me a long time, you know I don't tweet "sources" much. But that Eric Gordon news is legit. Rockets/Sixers been trying to create a three-team trade to make it possible. — Alykhan Bijani (@Rockets_Insider) June 23, 2022

Thybulle, considered one of the better defenders in the league, was drafted out of Washington with the 20th pick in 2019.

The 25-year-old has earned two All Defensive Second Team nods, while averaging 4.8 points on 32 percent three point shooting, 1.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.6 steals and 1 block during his three-year career in Philadelphia.