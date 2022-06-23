 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Trail Blazers Rumored in Trade Talks For Matisse Thybulle

Philadelphia reporters suggesting Portland might be in talks with the 76ers for the Australian wing.

By Adrian Bernecich
Toronto Raptors v Philadelphia 76ers - Game One Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The Portland Trail Blazers have had discussions with the Philadelphia 76ers on a deal involving wing Matisse Thybulle, according to 76ers beat writer Keith Pompey.

The report suggests Philadelphia is trying to secure Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon in a deal, while also looping in the Blazers to take on the Australian wing. The Blazers appear willing to take on Thybulle as part of a direct, two-team deal with details yet unknown but their willingness to work through a three-team swap has not been established.

Rockets Insider Alykhan Bijani has also confirmed interest between Houston and Philadelphia on a Gordon trade, with discussion of an unknown third team.

Thybulle, considered one of the better defenders in the league, was drafted out of Washington with the 20th pick in 2019.

The 25-year-old has earned two All Defensive Second Team nods, while averaging 4.8 points on 32 percent three point shooting, 1.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.6 steals and 1 block during his three-year career in Philadelphia.

