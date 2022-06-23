Your favorite Portland Trail Blazers podcast is back for another thrilling episode! Dave Deckard and Dia Miller recorded Episode 83 of Dave and Dia on Tuesday night, before the big Jerami Grant trade. They’ll cover that, and all other moves, in Episode 84. This week they talked all things NBA Draft, went over the shop and swap possibilities one more time, and debated the rumors around—and desirability of—Shaedon Sharpe. They also memorialized Caleb Swanigan, the former Trail Blazers forward who passed this week at the age of 25. Swanigan’s story, work, and approach to the game made him different than most other young players. Dave and Dia remember how, and what it showed us.

You can’t stop the bubbling excitement of draft time, especially when the Blazers finally have a first-round pick that counts. They also have ample trade possibilities, interchangeable lineup potential, and even some cap decisions to make. In short, this is the week when the franchise gets to bid goodbye to the 27-win season just past and say hello to a new realm of possibilities. Dave and Dia are here for all of it! Join them on the ride, then stay tuned for next week’s episode when the dynamic duo will discuss the first fruits of trade season, free agency potential. what the new rotation will look like, OG Fever, Nurk Fever, Dame and Ant Fever...ALL THE FEVERS! Tune in and see!

You can download this episode or subscribe to the podcast here, or just click play on the link below.

Enjoy!