After months of tanking, speculation, and anticipation, NBA Draft Day 2022 is finally here. The rumor mill for teams around the NBA will be spinning at a dizzying speed in the lead up to tonight’s festivities at the Barclays Center. Then it will continue turning through all 60 selections and into the wee hours of the night.

This live thread will be your league-wide tracker for all those rumors — big and small, front office misdirection to likely possibility — and the trades that materialize from rumor to reality. It’s set up to be an action-packed 24 hours with heavy bearings on the future of each franchise in the league.

Follow along and hold on tight.

Los Angeles Lakers Trade into Draft

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting the Lakers are acquiring the Orlando Magic’s 35th pick in tonight’s draft for a future second-round pick and cash. At the moment, the 35th pick stands as the only selection LA owns in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Cleveland Cavaliers Add Another Pick

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Cleveland is acquiring the 49th pick in tonight’s draft from the Sacramento Kings for the rights to 26-year-old Sasha Vezenkov. Vezenkov —the 57th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft — was a first-team All-EuroLeague forward this season.

The Cavs now have four picks in tonight’s draft: 14, 39, 49, and 56.

Top 3 Draft Selections Likely Set

Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting the first three selections in tonight’s draft are believed set, with Jabari Smith, Jr. heading to the Orlando Magic, Chet Holmgren to the Oklahoma City Thunder, and Paulo Banchero to the Houston Rockets.

Blazers Chasing Anunoby

The Portland Trail Blazers shot off early fireworks last night, trading a 2025 first-round pick and a couple of seconds for Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant, but the drama is far from over. With the seventh pick in tonight’s draft and plenty of assets at his disposal, general manager Joe Cronin has the potential to swing for more transactions. Portland has already been linked to Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby.