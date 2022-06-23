2022 NBA Draft Live Thread

The Portland Trail Blazers come into tonight’s NBA draft armed with the seventh, 46th and 57th picks. It’s the first time the franchise has entered a draft with a lottery pick since CJ McCollum was taken 10th in 2013. Yes, the franchise also chose 10th in 2017 but only after a draft-night deal was agreed to with the Sacramento Kings.

The Orlando Magic owns the top selection for the first time since picking Dwight Howard in 2004. The draft order then includes the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings, Detroit Pistons and Indiana Pacers. However, there’s always a chance a trade or two will be executed throughout the night.

Auburn’s Jabari Smith Jr., Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren, Duke’s Paolo Banchero and Purdue’s Jaden Ivey have been widely projected as the names most likely to be called at the beginning of proceedings.

Here’s the critical information if you want to watch:

Date and Time: Tonight, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

Tonight, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT Where : Barclays Center, New York City

: Barclays Center, New York City TV Coverage: First round on ABC, the whole draft on ESPN.

That’s it! Have fun and let’s hope the Blazers select and/or trade to better the team in 2022-23

We will update the draft selections and trades as they happen here.

First Round

1 Orlando

2 Oklahoma City

3 Houston

4 Sacramento

5 Detroit

6 Indiana

7 Portland

8 New Orleans (from Los Angeles Lakers)

9 San Antonio

10 Washington

11 New York

12 Oklahoma City (from Los Angeles Clippers)

13 Charlotte

14 Cleveland

15 Charlotte (from New Orleans)

16 Atlanta

17 Houston (from Brooklyn)

18 Chicago

19 Minnesota

20 San Antonio (from Toronto)

21 Denver

22 Memphis (from Utah)

23 Philadelphia

24 Milwaukee

25 San Antonio (from Boston)

26 Houston (from Dallas)

27 Miami

28 Golden State

29 Memphis

30 Denver (from Oklahoma City)

Second Round

31 Indiana (from Houston via Cleveland)

32 Orlando

33 Toronto (from Detroit via San Antonio, Washington and Chicago)

34 Oklahoma City

35 Orlando (from Indiana via Milwaukee)

36 Detroit (from Portland)

37 Sacramento

38 San Antonio (from L.A. Lakers via Chicago and Washington)

39 Cleveland (from San Antonio via Utah)

40 Minnesota (from Washington via Cleveland)

41 New Orleans

42 New York

43 LA Clippers

44 Atlanta

45 Charlotte

46 Portland (from Brooklyn via Detroit)

47 Memphis (from Cleveland via New Orleans and Atlanta)

48 Minnesota

49 Sacramento (from Chicago via Memphis and Detroit)

50 Minnesota (from Denver via Philadelphia)

51 Golden State (from Toronto via Philadelphia)

52 New Orleans (from Utah)

53 Boston

— Milwaukee (forfeited)

— Miami (from Philadelphia via Denver; forfeited by Miami)

54 Washington (from Dallas)

55 Golden State

56 Cleveland (from Miami via Indiana)

57 Portland (from Memphis via Utah)

58 Indiana (from Phoenix)