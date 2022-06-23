2022 NBA Draft Live Thread

The Portland Trail Blazers come into tonight’s NBA draft armed with the seventh, 46th and 57th picks. It’s the first time the franchise has entered a draft with a lottery pick since CJ McCollum was taken 10th in 2013. Yes, the franchise also chose 10th in 2017 but only after a draft-night deal was agreed to with the Sacramento Kings.
The Orlando Magic owns the top selection for the first time since picking Dwight Howard in 2004. The draft order then includes the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings, Detroit Pistons and Indiana Pacers. However, there’s always a chance a trade or two will be executed throughout the night.
Auburn’s Jabari Smith Jr., Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren, Duke’s Paolo Banchero and Purdue’s Jaden Ivey have been widely projected as the names most likely to be called at the beginning of proceedings.
Here’s the critical information if you want to watch:
- Date and Time: Tonight, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT
- Where: Barclays Center, New York City
- TV Coverage: First round on ABC, the whole draft on ESPN.
That’s it! Have fun and let’s hope the Blazers select and/or trade to better the team in 2022-23
We will update the draft selections and trades as they happen here.
First Round
1 Orlando
2 Oklahoma City
3 Houston
4 Sacramento
5 Detroit
6 Indiana
7 Portland
8 New Orleans (from Los Angeles Lakers)
9 San Antonio
10 Washington
11 New York
12 Oklahoma City (from Los Angeles Clippers)
13 Charlotte
14 Cleveland
15 Charlotte (from New Orleans)
16 Atlanta
17 Houston (from Brooklyn)
18 Chicago
19 Minnesota
20 San Antonio (from Toronto)
21 Denver
22 Memphis (from Utah)
23 Philadelphia
24 Milwaukee
25 San Antonio (from Boston)
26 Houston (from Dallas)
27 Miami
28 Golden State
29 Memphis
30 Denver (from Oklahoma City)
Second Round
31 Indiana (from Houston via Cleveland)
32 Orlando
33 Toronto (from Detroit via San Antonio, Washington and Chicago)
34 Oklahoma City
35 Orlando (from Indiana via Milwaukee)
36 Detroit (from Portland)
37 Sacramento
38 San Antonio (from L.A. Lakers via Chicago and Washington)
39 Cleveland (from San Antonio via Utah)
40 Minnesota (from Washington via Cleveland)
41 New Orleans
42 New York
43 LA Clippers
44 Atlanta
45 Charlotte
46 Portland (from Brooklyn via Detroit)
47 Memphis (from Cleveland via New Orleans and Atlanta)
48 Minnesota
49 Sacramento (from Chicago via Memphis and Detroit)
50 Minnesota (from Denver via Philadelphia)
51 Golden State (from Toronto via Philadelphia)
52 New Orleans (from Utah)
53 Boston
— Milwaukee (forfeited)
— Miami (from Philadelphia via Denver; forfeited by Miami)
54 Washington (from Dallas)
55 Golden State
56 Cleveland (from Miami via Indiana)
57 Portland (from Memphis via Utah)
58 Indiana (from Phoenix)
