Jacked Ramsays Live Draft Watch Party

Join hosts Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague live at 4:30 PST, Thursday night for a Jacked Ramsays watch party open to anyone and everyone for NBA Draft night! There the guys will take a look at the latest intel, discuss NBA wide trades and draft position while breaking down any and all moves the Blazers may make!

Will Portland be successful in their pursuit of the Toronto Raptors’ OG Anunoby? Could Portland balk at Toronto’s asking price and pursue a deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder around Lu Dort and picks? Parlaying additional assets into another deal to bolster the roster with more talent AND better financial structure? What about door number three, and the pursuit of another wing like Cam Johnson from the Phoenix Suns? What about a dark horse such as the Philadelphia 76ers Matisse Thybulle? This is of course without saying anything of chasing Atlanta Hawks’ big man, John Collins to supersize Portland’s lineup.

With so many possibilities on the table and a front office more proactive and motivated to make change than any Portland has seen in over a decade it’s bound to be a day to remember. So hop on in the watch party with hundreds of more like minded Blazer’s obsessives and be able to react live.

The room will open up at 4:30 PM PST and will be able available at: https://www.getplayback.com/room/jackedramsays

Note: In partnership with the WatchPlayback team, you’ll be able to simulcast/stream ESPN’s broadcast with everyone else in the room by verifying that you have access to ESPN via some option: cable, streaming log in, EPSN+, etc. You’ll be prompted to verify your access and then you’ll be good to go. If you don’t have access to ESPN, you can still follow along synced up with the live broadcast, just without video/audio.