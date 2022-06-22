Blazers Trade for Jerami Grant: Live Reaction

Join Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague as they take a look at the breaking news from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN that the Portland Trail Blazers have traded for Detroit Pistons wing, Jerami Grant the day before the NBA Draft.

Detroit has traded Jerami Grant to Portland for 2025 first-round pick via Milwaukee, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2022

Detroit swaps 2022 second-round picks -- getting 36 for 46 -- with Portland, too. Denver gets a 2025 second-round pick back from Portland, and Portland sends the most favorable 2026 second-round pick between Portland and New Orleans to Detroit, sources said. https://t.co/c8M8TlEgoY — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2022

With the first real move of the offseason, the Blazers have used their Traded Player Exception to absorb the nearly $21 million dollar deal of Grant and a whole lot of 2nd round pick swaps to get the deal to the finish line...this sets the table for the Trail Blazers going into the 2022 NBA Draft still with their 7th overall pick in the hands as well as potential other assets to get a deal done.

Danny and Brandon will take a look at the deal, how it impacts decisions in the coming 24 hours and what may be coming next. So hop on in, get your questions submitted and buckle up for what should be the busiest day in over a decade for the Blazers!

