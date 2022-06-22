 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Blazers Trade for Jerami Grant: Live Reaction

Danny and Brandon talk about Portland’s newest player.

By Dan Marang
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NBA: Indiana Pacers at Detroit Pistons Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Join Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague as they take a look at the breaking news from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN that the Portland Trail Blazers have traded for Detroit Pistons wing, Jerami Grant the day before the NBA Draft.

With the first real move of the offseason, the Blazers have used their Traded Player Exception to absorb the nearly $21 million dollar deal of Grant and a whole lot of 2nd round pick swaps to get the deal to the finish line...this sets the table for the Trail Blazers going into the 2022 NBA Draft still with their 7th overall pick in the hands as well as potential other assets to get a deal done.

Danny and Brandon will take a look at the deal, how it impacts decisions in the coming 24 hours and what may be coming next. So hop on in, get your questions submitted and buckle up for what should be the busiest day in over a decade for the Blazers!

SUBSCRIBE: YouTube, Twitch, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google and Anywhere You Get Podcasts!

More From Blazer's Edge

Loading comments...