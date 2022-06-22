Blazers Acquire Jerami Grant in Trade with Pistons

The Portland Trail Blazers have acquired Jerami Grant from the Detroit Pistons for a 2025 first-round pick, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Detroit has traded Jerami Grant to Portland for 2025 first-round pick via Milwaukee, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2022

The Blazers are also giving the Pistons the No. 46 pick in exchange for No. 36.

Grant has long been rumored as a target for the Blazers, and the front office gets it done a little more than 24 hours before Thursday’s NBA Draft.

Grant spent the past two seasons with the Pistons after signing a 3-year, $60 million contract. Now, he will play out the final year of his contract with the Blazers before hitting free agency next summer — unless the Blazers sign him to an extension.

Throughout his career, Grant has averaged 11.4 points on 35 percent three-point shooting, 3.9 boards, 1.3 assists and 1.1 blocks per game.

Blazers Edge community, what do you think of this trade? Chime off in the comments section below!

UPDATE

The Blazers will also be returning the Pistons’ 2025 second-round pick, with Detroit also receiving the more favorable 2026 second round pick belonging to either Portland or the New Orleans Pelicans.

ESPN’s Bobby Marks gave the deal a tick for both franchises, highlighting that the Blazers now have $44 million to re-sign Anfernee Simons and Jusuf Nurkic and stay under the luxury tax.