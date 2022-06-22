Should the Blazers Keep or Trade the No. 7 Pick?

The Church of Roy podcast returned this week to deliver one final look at the 2022 NBA Draft. In this episode, hosts Brian Wilcox and Steve Dewald highlight their favorite perimeter prospects before diving into the latest batch of rumors swirling around the Trail Blazers.

In the first segment of the show, Steve praised the multi-faceted upside of Dyson Daniels. Daniels’ blend of defense and passing make him a candidate to receive minutes early in his NBA career. Along with Daniels, Steve explained that he is excited to see Shaedon Sharpe play competitive basketball for the first time in several months.

In the main portion of the show, Brian and Steve put on their GM hats. Assuming the Blazers actually pick at No. 7 on Thursday, Steve and Brian reveal which prospect they would select. Steve is set on selecting Daniels at that spot. Brian is hopeful that Iowa forward Keegan Murray slides into Portland’s range on draft night.

When it comes to rumors, the Hawks have emerged as an intriguing trade partner. Brian and Steve are fans of building a trade centered around John Collins.

