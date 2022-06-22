Survey: What Do the Trail Blazers Do With Their Draft Pick?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Portland Trail Blazers fans and fans across the country.

The Blazers have already made a splash trading for Jerami Grant, but they still hold the 7th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, which happens less than 24 hours from right now. The world wants to know: what do you think Portland does with that major asset?

The time for talk is over. The time for action is here. In Portland’s strategy room, that means figuring out exactly what to do with that pick. For all of us, it’s survey time! The question is below. Register your vote now, before we all find out together what’s going to happen with one of the most active teams of the off-season!

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/G4H0UC/">Please take our survey</a>

