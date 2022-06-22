2022 NBA Draft: Start Time, Draft Order, TV Coverage

The 2022 NBA Draft is upon us! In just a few hours, NBA fans will hear Commissioner Adam Silver announce Jabari Smith Jr., Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero, or a complete and total surprise as the Number One overall pick. Dominoes will fall quickly after that, along with Woj Bombs, Shams Bombs, and all kinds of, “We have a trade to announce...doot doot doot doot!” declarations.

Here’s the critical information if you want to watch:

Date and Time: Thursday, June 23, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

Thursday, June 23, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT Where : Barclays Center, New York City

: Barclays Center, New York City TV Coverage: First round on ABC, the whole draft on ESPN.

If you’re the type of person who speculates on such things, you can find draft odds at our official sportsbook sponsor, DraftKings. They still have Smith, Jr. as the favorite for first overall pick (-450 at the time of publication), but Banchero (+380) has taken the second spot with Holmgren (+550) relegated to third.

Here is the official draft order.

First Round

1 Orlando

2 Oklahoma City

3 Houston

4 Sacramento

5 Detroit

6 Indiana

7 Portland

8 New Orleans (from Los Angeles Lakers)

9 San Antonio

10 Washington

11 New York

12 Oklahoma City (from Los Angeles Clippers)

13 Charlotte

14 Cleveland

15 Charlotte (from New Orleans)

16 Atlanta

17 Houston (from Brooklyn)

18 Chicago

19 Minnesota

20 San Antonio (from Toronto)

21 Denver

22 Memphis (from Utah)

23 Philadelphia

24 Milwaukee

25 San Antonio (from Boston)

26 Houston (from Dallas)

27 Miami

28 Golden State

29 Memphis

30 Denver (from Oklahoma City)

Second Round

31 Indiana (from Houston via Cleveland)

32 Orlando

33 Toronto (from Detroit via San Antonio, Washington and Chicago)

34 Oklahoma City

35 Orlando (from Indiana via Milwaukee)

36 Detroit (from Portland)

37 Sacramento

38 San Antonio (from L.A. Lakers via Chicago and Washington)

39 Cleveland (from San Antonio via Utah)

40 Minnesota (from Washington via Cleveland)

41 New Orleans

42 New York

43 LA Clippers

44 Atlanta

45 Charlotte

46 Portland (from Brooklyn via Detroit)

47 Memphis (from Cleveland via New Orleans and Atlanta)

48 Minnesota

49 Sacramento (from Chicago via Memphis and Detroit)

50 Minnesota (from Denver via Philadelphia)

51 Golden State (from Toronto via Philadelphia)

52 New Orleans (from Utah)

53 Boston

— Milwaukee (forfeited)

— Miami (from Philadelphia via Denver; forfeited by Miami)

54 Washington (from Dallas)

55 Golden State

56 Cleveland (from Miami via Indiana)

57 Portland (from Memphis via Utah)

58 Indiana (from Phoenix)

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.