Blazers Targeting Shaedon Sharpe: Report

With less than 48 hours before the NBA Draft, the hazy picture of where every top prospect will go is becoming slightly clearer.

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, the Portland Trail Blazers are rumored to be interested in Kentucky guard Shaedon Sharpe.

“For weeks we’ve heard about the Portland Trail Blazers at No. 7 possibly trading that pick off, maybe for Jerami Grant of the Detroit Pistons. From what I understand, Portland has decided not to go down that path and as of right now is planning to draft at No. 7. “Jonathan Givony has them taking Shaedon Sharpe out of Kentucky, and I have heard the same thing that that is who they are targeting. That is something I would not have expected two to three weeks ago.”

Sharpe hasn’t played organized basketball in the calendar year, but he provides a ton of upside as a 6-5 guard who can defend multiple positions and create.