Blazer’s Edge Radio: NBA Draft Preview

Blazer’s Edge Radio hits the air LIVE at 1 p.m. PT today on XRAY FM. The show can be accessed in the Portland area at 107.1 FM or worldwide online on xray.fm. This week, the guys will preview the highly anticipated NBA Draft, where the Portland Trail Blazers hold three picks, including the seventh overall selection.

Dillon Sage of the Holy Backboard podcast (and blog) will join the show as the guys mockup the first 15 picks. They’ll also discuss potential late first round value candidates and their favorite second round hidden gems.

Blazer’s Edge staff writer Ryne Buchanan and local musician Sam Arnold host the program, which airs every Tuesday during the NBA season. Listener interaction is encouraged! Fans can chime-in with their thoughts via the XRAY text line at 971-220-5979.

Archived versions of the show are also available on Apple Podcasts, be sure to subscribe!