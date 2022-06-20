Portland Trail Blazers Release Summer League Schedule

The Portland Trail Blazers are gearing up for the NBA Draft on Thursday, and there’s a lot of speculation surrounding whether or not they will keep or trade the 7th overall pick.

However, two weeks after the draft, the Blazers will travel a couple hundred miles south to compete in the Las Vegas Summer League.

Today, the league released the Summer League schedule for all 30 teams, including the Blazers.

Here’s a look at the schedule (all times PT):

7/7 vs. Detroit Pistons, 6pm (ESPN)

7/9 vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 4pm (ESPN2)

7/11 vs. New York Knicks, 5pm (ESPN2)

7/14 vs. Houston Rockets, 3:30pm (NBA TV)

Regardless of whether the Blazers keep or trade their top pick, they will get a piece of some of the top prospects in the draft, including the Houston Rockets’ No. 3 overall pick in their fourth game on July 14.