LISTEN: Bold Predictions for NBA Draft Night

It’s NBA Draft week and Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague are taking on your questions in an hour long mail bag extravaganza!

Between rumors, workouts, news breaks and everything in between, there’s been no shortage of discussion topics as the Blazers head into the biggest changeover the franchise has seen in at least 6 seasons and with those changes come questions.

On this episode Danny and Brandon give somewhat bold predictions for expectations on the NBA Draft and who they see possibly falling short of expectations. Is Chet Holmgren really a unicorn? Does Ben Mathurin profile like a lead scoring guard or is he more reminiscent of Ben McLemore?

With the Stepien Rule possibly holding the Blazers pick right until they make it, does that effect the timing of what we may see for a potential trade involving that pick? If it came down to it, would you be “okay” with the Blazers using the 7th overall pick and not looking to compete now based on expectations the franchise has laid out?

What does a “good, better, best” scenario look like for Portland following the NBA Draft and what constitutes a successful Draft day? If you had to rank OG Anunoby, John Collins, Jerami Grant, using the pick and everything else the Blazers have been linked to, what looks most likely and where does that line up with what they need to get done?

That and more on this week’s mail bag show! Jacked Ramsays will be hosting a live NBA Draft watch party alongside Watch Playback that’s free an open to everyone follow along at youtube.com/dannymarang for announcements

