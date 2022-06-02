NBA Commissioner Silver Addresses Potential Trail Blazers Sale Offer

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Phil Knight, the founder of Nike, and Alan Smolinisky, part-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, offered current Portland Trail Blazers owner Jody Allen $2 billion for the purchase of the franchise earlier today.

When asked about the offer in his NBA Finals press conference, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver addressed the reported offer.

Video of the press conference is just below. The part referring to the Blazers begins around the 14 minute mark.

Multiple NBA media representatives summarized Silver’s comments.

Tim Bontemps of ESPN tweeted:

Adam Silver says that Jody Allen, the trustee of the Portland Trail Blazers, has to sell the team at some point in the future. He says he does not know when that will happen, and that Allen has been a “great steward” for the franchise and that his preference is the team stays.

Mark Medina of NBA.com augmented:

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on the Portland Trail Blazers and if the could ever be up for sale: “At some point, the team will be sold. I don’t have any sense of the precise timing.”

Ben Golliver of the Washington Post adds:

NBA commissioner Adam Silver on eventual sale of Portland Trail Blazers: “Portland has been a wonderful community for the NBA. … My preference would be that that team remains in Portland.”

Jody Allen took over ownership of the Blazers in 2018 following her brother Paul Allen’s death.

Despite the reports that the Blazers must be sold, the offer may not have received a full welcome, as Wojnarowski reports.

Blazers statement: An offer was made by Phil Knight. The team remains not for sale.

We’ll have more on the story as it unfolds.