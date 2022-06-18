NBA Two-Way Contracts Set for 2022-23 Season

NBA Two-Way Contract amounts have been determined for the 2022-23 season, according to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN sports. Wojnarowski cites NBA sources, revealing the amount of two-way deals as one half of the rookie minimum salary, or approximately $502,000 for the year. Two-way players can make up to 50 appearances for their team during the regular season. They do not earn eligibility for the NBA playoffs through their two-way deal.

Two-way contracts began during the 2017-18 season as a way to add up to two more players to each roster without opening up full-time roster spots. Two-way players split time between their contracted NBA franchise and the NBA G League. The number of NBA appearances is limited, as is compensation. The system benefits undrafted players, who get a chance at a substantial salary and team affiliation above and beyond G League norms. It also benefits teams who want to look at and/or develop prospects without having to commit a long-term, guaranteed deal to them.

During the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season, two-way players were allowed to participate in the NBA playoffs. That exception has since been rescinded.

The Portland Trail Blazers have carried several players under two-way deals over the past five years, including CJ Wilcox, Jaylen Hoard, Moses Brown, Keljin Blevins, TJ Leaf, Brandon Williams, and Trendon Watford. The Blazers extended Watford into a multi-year, guaranteed contract midway through the 2021-22 season and, barring a trade, he will be a part of Portland’s rotation in the coming year.