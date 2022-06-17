POLL: Which Blazers Trade Target Should The Team Acquire?

With less than a week before the NBA Draft, the Portland Trail Blazers are making a ton of calls to see if they can acquire a veteran for the seventh overall pick.

According to Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer, the team is connected to several sweepstakes for veterans on the move. Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby, Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins, Oklahoma City Thunder wing Luguentz Dort and Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant are among those listed as potential targets for the Blazers.

While all of these players have different price tags in return ranging from lottery picks to future capital, all of these teams covet that No. 7 pick to try and add a dynamic rookie to their foundational core. The Blazers have other ideas.

But if you were the Trail Blazers front office, what would you do?

