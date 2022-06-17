 clock menu more-arrow no yes

POLL: Which Blazers Trade Target Should The Team Acquire?

There are four players the team is strongly connected to.

By Jeremy_Brener
Detroit Pistons v Atlanta Hawks Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

With less than a week before the NBA Draft, the Portland Trail Blazers are making a ton of calls to see if they can acquire a veteran for the seventh overall pick.

According to Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer, the team is connected to several sweepstakes for veterans on the move. Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby, Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins, Oklahoma City Thunder wing Luguentz Dort and Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant are among those listed as potential targets for the Blazers.

While all of these players have different price tags in return ranging from lottery picks to future capital, all of these teams covet that No. 7 pick to try and add a dynamic rookie to their foundational core. The Blazers have other ideas.

But if you were the Trail Blazers front office, what would you do?

Answer our poll and chime off in the comments section below!

Poll

Which trade target should Blazers acquire?

John Collins
  30%
    John Collins
    (385 votes)
  3%
    Lu Dort
    (49 votes)
  6%
    Jerami Grant
    (86 votes)
  58%
    OG Anunoby
    (743 votes)
1263 votes total

