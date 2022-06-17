Chet Holmgren Withholding Medical Info?

The Portland Trail Blazers will likely not have the option to pick Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren when the team is on the clock next week, but there has been chatter about his medical records and how that could affect his draft standing.

In a Q&A with BasketballNews.com’s Matt Babcock, he says that Holmgren has not provided his medical information to the Oklahoma City Thunder, who many expect will pick him if he’s available at No. 2.

We currently have Chet Holmgren at No. 2, but I’m not overly confident that’s how it will actually unfold. For starters, will Oklahoma City even stay put at this pick? Sam Presti is known to be a wheeler and dealer. Could the Thunder take Paolo Banchero or even Jaden Ivey? I also heard Holmgren has not provided his medical information to teams (at least most of them), and did not do the NBA’s heart screening. That could suggest that his agents are trying to manipulate the draft and direct Holmgren to a specific spot, which is probably the most likely scenario. I don’t know which team that would be though.

Holmgren’s agents could be trying to slant him to go somewhere specific, but we likely won’t know until next Thursday’s draft.