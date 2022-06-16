NBA Draft Countdown with the Jacked Ramsays

With only a week until the NBA Draft, Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague take a look at all of the news, notes and rumors around the NBA and tying to the Portland Trail Blazers on the latest Jacked Ramsays live show!

The rumor of the day? The possibility of the Blazers moving back in the Draft, swapping 7 for the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Lu Dort and the #12 pick. Would it make sense for the Blazers to look to add “pieces” to work with if other options ran out in front of them with players like Deandre Ayton, OG Anunoby and John Collins - didn’t pan out?

As it pertains to Ayton, are talks around the Suns big man dying down? Are the Blazers focused on other player and/or other positions or are the Phoenix Suns looking for something the Blazers don’t have?

Adrian Wojnarowski stated that “The Pistons, Pacers, Wizards and Knicks are all in talks with the Kings about trading up to No. 4 overall for Jaden Ivey” - how will that shake up the NBA Draft? What would it cost a team to move into the top 4 of the Draft and could Portland possibly be involved?

Hop on in and get involved now on the latest live show!

