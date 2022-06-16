The Hottest Name on the Trail Blazers Trade List

Your favorite Portland Trail Blazers podcast is back! The 82nd episode of Dave and Dia has gone live as Dave Deckard and Dia Miller tackle the hot topics of the day. As always, trade rumors take center stage, but this week the dynamic duo drill down to a single target: Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins. Both Dave and Dia think it would be a good “get” for the club. They also cover a twist that would make the acquisition an automatic, green-lighted, expressway to Yesville. Hear three aspects of Collins’ game that recommend him highly, why the intangibles point his way too, and the one, big bugaboo that would red flag this rumored deal into oblivion.

After that, Dave and Dia dive into Jason Quick’s (for now) retirement. They talk less about the media maven himself, more about the reality of being human in a sometimes inhuman sports environment. They reflect on a dozen ways the media landscape has changed over the last twenty years, empathizing what that might feel like to a professional, seasoned veteran.

There’s plenty more packed into the show too. Draft moves, trading up or down, prospective future lineups...all the good stuff, sunshine and rainbows, and logical unicorn analysis you’ve come to expect from Dave and Dia. It’s all here, just waiting for you and maybe the friend or two that you share it with!

You can download this episode or subscribe to the podcast here, or just click play on the embed below!

Enjoy!