Mavericks Trade 2022 NBA Draft Pick for Rockets Center Christian Wood

The Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets have agreed to a trade centering around 2022 NBA Draft picks and Rockets center Christian Wood. Several media outlets, including ESPN and The Athletic are reporting the deal. The Rockets will receive the 26th pick in this year’s draft. They are sending Wood—a 26-year-old, 6’10 F/C who averaged 18 points and 10 rebounds in 67 appearances last season—to Dallas.\

Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the news via Twitter:

The Houston Rockets are finalizing a deal to trade Christian Wood to the Dallas Mavericks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Dallas is acquiring Christian Wood from Houston and sending the No. 26 overall pick to the Rockets, along with multiple players, sources said.

Tim MacMahon of ESPN added details on the other players:

Boban Marjanovic, Sterling Brown, Trey Burke and Marquese Chriss are headed to Houston, per sources. The Mavs get a productive big man and roster flexibility. The Rockets add another first-rounder to their stockpile.

Marjanovic, a 7’3 center, played in 23 games for Dallas last season, averaging 4.3 points and 1.7 rebounds in 5.6 minutes. He is 33 years old.

Burke, a 6’0, 29-year-old point guard, played in 42 games, averaging 5.1 points and 1.4 assists in 10.5 minutes.

Chriss is a 6’9 power forward, 25 years old. He appeared 34 times last season, averaging 4.5 points and 3.0 rebounds in 10.2 minutes.

Bobby Marks of ESPN clarifies that the deal has Collective Bargaining Agreement implications that prevent it from being consummated until after the draft.

Because Dallas owes New York a top-10 protected first in 2023, this trade cannot be completed until the night of the draft. Wood is on an expiring contract ($14.3M) in 2022/23 and is extension eligible (4/$77M), 6 months after the trade.

The Rockets now have three picks in next week’s draft: 3, 17, and 26.