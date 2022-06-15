Russillo: Damian Lillard Will Return To Peak Form Next Season

The Ringer’s Ryen Russillo believes Damian Lillard will return to the top of the NBA next season after a disappointing 2021-22 Portland Trail Blazers season.

Russillo, with Wosny Lambre, discussed a number of high-profile players on this week’s podcast, including Lillard who he said was set for a big return.

He emphasized that the Lillard may have been forgotten by the broader NBA community after sitting out the majority of the season as he recovered from an abdomen injury.

“ESPN had him at number eight in their top 100, I think Portland is so off the radar, I don’t know that people are updating what they think of Damian Lillard as much as we have with other guys that are in the playoffs.” “But I just feel like that there’s a second act with him where we’re going to be reminded of how special he is at taking over games.” “I’m not saying he’s the number one of a championship contender, I think it’s very clear that’s not going to happen. But, if anything, the approval rating might be a littler lower than it should just be because the whole Portland thing, is no one cares right now. And it’s not even a reflection of him.”

You can listen to the discussion here, 25 minutes in.