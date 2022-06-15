Shaedon Sharpe Works Out for Trail Blazers Today

The Portland Trail Blazers continue their journey towards the 2022 NBA Draft today, working out six prospects. The Blazers have the 7th, 36th, and 57th overall picks.

Today’s workout list includes Shaedon Sharpe, the mysterious phenom who soared in high school in London, Ontario before committing to Kentucky, then declaring for the NBA draft, forgoing his collegiate eligibility. Sharpe is a shooting guard, listed at 6’6.

The slate of prospects also includes 6’9 Baylor forward Jeremy Sochan. The 19-year-old played a single season with the Bears. His athleticism is expected to keep him near the top of the draft order, along with Sharpe.

Also listed among participants:

6’2 guard Jamaree Bouyea from San Francisco

7’1 forward John Butler of Florida State

6’7 guard/forward Jordan Hall from St. Joseph’s

6’7 guard Dalen Terry of Arizona

The NBA draft will be held on June 23rd.