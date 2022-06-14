Could Blazers Trade For Hawks Forward John Collins?

As we inch closer to the NBA Draft, rumors surrounding the Portland Trail Blazers and their interest to trade the No. 7 overall pick are intensifying.

According to The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor, one of the teams the Blazers are talking with is the Atlanta Hawks.

“League sources say the Hawks are looking to add a lottery pick either by outright trading John Collins or also including this selection,” O’Connor wrote. “One of the teams they’ve had talks with is Portland.”

The Hawks might be the perfect trade partner for the Blazers with the team trying to jettison Collins.

Collins is about to enter the second year of a five-year, $125 million deal, but despite the price, he could be the best power forward the Blazers have had since LaMarcus Aldridge.

This past season, Collins averaged 16.2 points per game along with 7.8 rebounds. It’s a bit shy of his career bests, but he’s still 24 with room to grow and the ability to elevate the Blazers.