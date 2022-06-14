Blazer’s Edge Radio: One Step Away

Blazer’s Edge Radio hits the air LIVE at 1 p.m. PT today on XRAY FM. The show can be accessed in the Portland area at 107.1 FM or worldwide online on xray.fm. This week, the guys discuss the ongoing NBA Finals, where the Golden State Warriors are one win away from another championship as the series ships back to Boston.

In addition, they’ll discuss the latest Blazer trade rumors, and Phil Knight’s bid to buy the team. They’ll also give their thoughts on the Hornets’ hiring of Kenny Atkinson, and who they think would be the best fit to coach the Utah Jazz.

Blazer’s Edge staff writer Ryne Buchanan and local musician Sam Arnold host the program, which airs every Tuesday during the NBA season. Listener interaction is encouraged! Fans can chime-in with their thoughts via the XRAY text line at 971-220-5979.

Archived versions of the show are available on Apple Podcasts, be sure to subscribe!