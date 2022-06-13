What Does a Good Offseason Really Look Like for the Blazers?

On this Mail Bag Episode of Jacked Ramsays, Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague take on your pressing questions less than 2 weeks away from the NBA Draft.

With all of the smoke around OG Anunoby, Deandre Ayton, John Collins and Jerami Grant, how likely are the Blazers to land any of them? Could they actually secure two with their asset pool? What does that look like financially?

If the Blazers stumbled into the most impressive offseason in franchise history, turning away form the Neil Olshey era and into the Joe Cronin one by landing viable talent beyond expectations... what’s next? Even if the Blazers did the unthinkable and acquired 2 of the above players, does that put them into title contention? If not, what are the next steps the franchise would need to take in order to elevate themselves into that conversation?

While it’s hard to narrow down Mid-Level Exception targets without knowing just who Portland will land during/around the NBA Draft, but with Free Agency right around the corner, who are the names that the Blazers could be looking at to fill out their overhauled roster?

We’ll cover that and more on the latest Mail Bag Jacked Ramsays Live Show!

