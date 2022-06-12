POLL: Which Blazers No. 7 Workout Should The Team Draft?

As the 2022 NBA Draft inches closer and closer, the chances of the Portland Trail Blazers keeping the No. 7 pick in the draft grow.

In the past few weeks, the team has hosted four potential players who could realistically be drafted with that No. 7 selection, with more expected to come through the door.

However, the four players that have already worked out for Portland — Dyson Daniels, Bennedict Mathurin, Jalen Duren, AJ Griffin — are the likeliest prospects to be drafted at that spot. At least one, if not all four, should be on the board when the Blazers are expected to pick.

Each player is very different from the other out of this group, but all would provide a unique perspective to help the Blazers return to the playoffs next season.

