Terry Stotts Misses Out on Charlotte Hornets Job After Kenny Atkinson Hired

Former Portland Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts is still looking for a job after the Charlotte Hornets hired Kenny Atkinson as head coach.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania was the first to report that the Hornets had moved forward with hiring Atkinson.

The Charlotte Hornets are closing in on Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson as the franchise’s next head coach, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 10, 2022

Atkinson is currently serving as an assistant coach for the Golden State Warriors, who are currently competing in the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics.

Stotts, 64, coached the Trail Blazers for nine seasons from 2012-21, leading the team to eight consecutive playoff appearances and winning four playoff series.

The former Blazers coach has been considered for every head coaching vacancy so far this offseason but has ultimately fallen short each time to another candidate.

With Quin Snyder stepping down from his job coaching the Utah Jazz earlier this offseason, Stotts has one more opportunity to re-enter the coaching fraternity this season if he chooses to do so.