On This Day: Blazers Even Finals vs. Bulls

As Game 4 of the NBA Finals tips off tonight, Portland Trail Blazers fans can look back to the last time their team participated in Game 4 of the Finals.

On this day 30 years ago in 1992, the Blazers faced the Bulls in Game 4 down 2-1.

After losing Game 1, the Blazers stole one on the road and took over homecourt advantage with a win in Game 2. However, that advantage was relinquished once again after a Game 3 loss in Portland.

Facing as close to a must-win game without facing elimination, the Blazers needed to win Game 4. The Bulls took an early lead in the first half, but the Blazers were able to stay at arm’s length as the team moved towards the fourth quarter.

Then, behind the support of their fans, the Blazers rallied in the fourth quarter to win 93-88.

To date, this is the last NBA Finals win the Blazers have as a franchise after the Bulls won Games 5 & 6 to win their second straight championship.