Blazers Working Out Arkansas Guard JD Notae

The Portland Trail Blazers are less than two weeks away from making their selections in the 2022 NBA Draft, and the team continues to do their homework on various prospects.

After hosting Duke forward AJ Griffin yesterday, the team is looking towards the latter half of the draft Friday, hosting Arkansas guard JD Notae.

Mavs Draft was the first to report on the news.

Source: Arkansas guard JD Notae will work out for the Portland Trail Blazers today #RipCity — Mavs / Magic Draft (@MavsDraft) June 10, 2022

Notae, 23, played an integral role for the Razorbacks the last two seasons when the team made it to the Elite 8.

Notae averaged 18.3 points per game last season at Arkansas with 4.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Notae is projected to be a late first-round pick or an early-second rounder. With the 36th pick, Notae might be the player Portland looks to target if he’s there. However, he could be a popular pick for contending teams looking for an older rookie who can play right away, so the Blazers might need to trade up slightly to take him.