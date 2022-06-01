Which Center Prospect Fits with the Blazers?

The Church of Roy podcast returned this week to deliver their first installment of position-specific rankings for the 2022 NBA Draft. The big fellas take center stage in this episode. Is their an ideal second-round target for the Trail Blazers in this class? Hosts Brian Wilcox and Steve Dewald believe there is.

Prior to discussing the draft, Brian and Steve detail their doubts surrounding the Blazers’ rumored interest in Raptors forward OG Anunoby. The former Indiana star is an elite 3-and-D option and he is currently under contract on a cap-friendly deal. Given that reality, is a package built around the No. 7 pick enough? It was also reported by Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer that Anunoby has not directly expressed displeasure with the Raptors. With all that in mind, how realistic of a target is Anunoby for the Blazers?

‼️ ANUNOBY ANYBODY? ‼️



Brian and Steve react to the latest from @JakeLFischer on Portland’s interest in OG. That, plus plenty of draft analysis on an all-new episode of CoR!



: https://t.co/rjVoObyU8X pic.twitter.com/cXQ16f7bpI — Church of Roy Podcast (@ChurchofRoyPod) June 1, 2022

Returning to the center prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft, Steve worked through a list of six prospects that could land on Portland’s radar. Given that the Blazers landed at No. 7 after the lottery draw, Gonzaga star Chet Holmgren was not included in this list.

First-Round Targets

Mark Williams | Duke

Jalen Duren | Memphis

Early Second-Round Targets

Christian Koloko | Arizona

Walker Kessler | Auburn

Ismael Kamagate | France

Late Second-Round Targets

Kofi Cockburn | Illinois

You can listen to this episode on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.