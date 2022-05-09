Former Blazers Coach Monty Williams Named NBA’s 2021-22 Coach of the Year

The Phoenix Suns took the NBA world by storm in 2020-21, winning a then-franchise-best 70.8 percent of their games on the way to the NBA Finals. Under the coaching of Monty Williams, they found a way to be even better in 2021-22, winning a league-high 64 games. It has been announced today that Williams will be recognized for those efforts as this season’s NBA Coach of the Year.

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams has won the 2021-22 NBA Coach of the Year award, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Williams led the franchise to an NBA-best 64-18 record this season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 9, 2022

Before becoming a head coach, Williams was an assistant with the Portland Trail Blazers from 2005 to 2010.

Last season, Williams was the runner up to Tom Thibodeau, despite owning more first-place votes. In that voting, the New York Knicks head coach received 351 votes to Williams’ 340 in earning the award. That year, the Suns came two wins shy of the NBA Finals.

This time around, Williams strengthened his case with the 64-win campaign, which was 11 more games than any other team this season.

As it stands today, Williams’ Suns are in a 2-2 series deadlock with the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Semifinals, as they continue on their quest for the franchise’s first NBA championship.