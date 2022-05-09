Nikola Jokic Wins NBA MVP For Second Straight Year

The NBA MVP Award is coming back to the Northwest Division.

According to sources, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has won his second consecutive MVP award.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has been voted the NBA’s Most Valuable Player for a second consecutive season, sources tell ESPN. A formal announcement is expected this week. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 9, 2022

He beat out fellow finalists Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo to win.

Jokic is just the 13th player in NBA history to win the award back-to-back. Within the last decade, four players have repeated as MVP: LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo and now Jokic.

Despite being eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Golden State Warriors, Jokic had a tremendous season worthy of the honor. He averaged a career-best 27.1 points per game to go with 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists.

To compare, in his first MVP campaign, Jokic averaged 26.4 points per game, with 10.8 rebounds and 8.3 assists. Despite his slight dip in assists this season, Jokic improved on his point and rebound averages after an already-historic season.